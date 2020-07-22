Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.51). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 903,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 169,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.