Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $7.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.09.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.87 million.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$45.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

GSY opened at C$53.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a current ratio of 22.62 and a quick ratio of 22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.04. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$21.08 and a 1-year high of C$80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

