Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Sunday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $12.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.48.

Shares of CP opened at $271.04 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.14 and a 200-day moving average of $244.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

