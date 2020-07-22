Desjardins Initiates Coverage on WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $3.25 to $3.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WLYYF opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.