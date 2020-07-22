Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CGI in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GIB. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

NYSE GIB opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $5,341,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 31.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 179,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 326,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.