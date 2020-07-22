DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DNZOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENSO CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DNZOY opened at $19.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.10. DENSO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. DENSO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO CORP/ADR

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

