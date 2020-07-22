Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.22 ($106.99).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €97.58 ($109.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €38.59 ($43.36) and a 52 week high of €106.20 ($119.33). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.25.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

