Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. On average, analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $258.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,872.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

