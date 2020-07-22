Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,332 shares of company stock worth $1,679,385. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

