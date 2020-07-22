Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

DCPH has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,330 shares of company stock valued at $8,326,711. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

