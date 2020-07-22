DCP Midstream LP to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCP. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

NYSE DCP opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.94. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,276 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

