DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

DCP opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $30.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after buying an additional 2,102,276 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after buying an additional 1,202,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after buying an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

