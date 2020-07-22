Davis R M Inc. Sells 450 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

