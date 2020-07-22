Davis R M Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

