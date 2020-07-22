Davis R M Inc. Sells 20,869 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

