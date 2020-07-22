Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,997 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,148,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 287,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,176,000 after acquiring an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,266,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 864,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,005,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.