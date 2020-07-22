Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

