Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 302 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $19,443,142. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,568.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.73. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

