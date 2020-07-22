Davis R M Inc. Purchases New Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $2,078,134. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

