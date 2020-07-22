Davis R M Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,551,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,449,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $195.03. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

