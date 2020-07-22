Davis R M Inc. Has $227,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.