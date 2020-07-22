Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NYSE:D opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

