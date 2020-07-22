David Jenkinson Sells 50,000 Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($32.27), for a total value of £1,311,000 ($1,613,339.90).

David Jenkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Persimmon alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of Persimmon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total value of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,614 ($32.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. Persimmon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.58 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,411.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,451.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,003 ($36.96) to GBX 3,086 ($37.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($40.30) to GBX 2,192 ($26.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,830 ($34.83) to GBX 2,730 ($33.60) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Persimmon to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,729.79 ($33.59).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.