Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of DHR opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $195.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

