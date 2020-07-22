DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.80. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

