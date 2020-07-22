DA Davidson Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,346,000 after buying an additional 517,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after buying an additional 837,825 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after buying an additional 181,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

