DA Davidson Raises 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $21.00

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

FLWS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.44. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,644.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

