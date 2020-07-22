DA Davidson Comments on Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 30.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 181.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 89.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

