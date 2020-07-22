D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.82.
DHI stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
