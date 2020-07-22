D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.