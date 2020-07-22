D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Neutral”

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.82.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

