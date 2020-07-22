Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CELP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Cypress Energy Partners stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. Cypress Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 118.15% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

