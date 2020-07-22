CyberOptics (CYBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. CyberOptics has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CYBE opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a P/E ratio of 280.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. CyberOptics has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.
