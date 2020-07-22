CyberOptics (CYBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. CyberOptics has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYBE opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a P/E ratio of 280.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. CyberOptics has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBE. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Dougherty & Co lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

