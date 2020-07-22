Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Guggenheim

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cyberark Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.