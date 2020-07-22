Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.90.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.25. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

