Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 148,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $187.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

