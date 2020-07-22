CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.