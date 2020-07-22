CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE CUBE opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,298,000 after acquiring an additional 477,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,624,000 after acquiring an additional 452,354 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

