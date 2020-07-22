CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $540,380,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.