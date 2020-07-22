CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,380,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.