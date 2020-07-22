Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.36 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $100,919.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.05174944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

