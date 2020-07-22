CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.29

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 9802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

