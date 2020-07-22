CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.29

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 9802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
CryoPort Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
