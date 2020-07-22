Crown’s (CCK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NYSE CCK opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Crown by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crown by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Crown by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

