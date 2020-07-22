Crown Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,393 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 793% compared to the average volume of 156 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,774,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Crown by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.