Critical Survey: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) versus Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -17.73% -17.32% -1.44% Anaplan -40.32% -48.56% -22.76%

55.0% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bill.com and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 Anaplan 0 6 12 0 2.67

Bill.com presently has a consensus price target of $75.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.88%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $53.44, suggesting a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Anaplan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Bill.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bill.com and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $108.35 million 57.92 -$7.31 million N/A N/A Anaplan $348.02 million 17.84 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -42.77

Bill.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan.

Summary

Anaplan beats Bill.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

