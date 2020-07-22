Critical Survey: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. Pixelworks (OTCMKTS:PXLW)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $5.92, indicating a potential upside of 74.53%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -7.19% -9.79% -4.77% Pixelworks -22.17% -17.50% -12.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.35 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -4.90 Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.94 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -28.25

Pixelworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pixelworks beats AU Optronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

