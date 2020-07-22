Critical Review: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) versus TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (NASDAQ:TOELY)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ambarella -18.18% -9.00% -7.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambarella 1 5 8 0 2.50

Ambarella has a consensus price target of $60.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 3.79 $2.23 billion $3.39 20.46 Ambarella $228.73 million 7.10 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -35.54

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Ambarella on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

