Critical Contrast: Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTRCQ)

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telefonica and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica 2 12 2 0 2.00 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonica presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Telefonica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonica is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonica and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica $54.24 billion 0.46 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.52 Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.09

Telefonica has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Telefonica has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica 1.32% 13.32% 2.75% Frontier Communications -75.70% -0.12% 0.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefonica beats Frontier Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment, as well as provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider; portal and network; retail and wholesale broadband access; narrowband switched access to Internet; high-speed Internet services through fiber to the home; and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers data and business-solutions services that include leased lines; virtual private network; fiber optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators' network deployment; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; M2M connectivity platforms; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

