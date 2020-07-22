Critical Analysis: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.20% -20.37% -10.34% Kaleyra N/A 4.89% 0.85%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Kaleyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 10 0 2.91 Kaleyra 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $30.99, indicating a potential downside of 29.82%. Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 139.63%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Bilibili.

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Kaleyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 14.79 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -77.47 Kaleyra $129.56 million 0.73 -$5.51 million $0.24 19.42

Kaleyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaleyra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kaleyra beats Bilibili on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

