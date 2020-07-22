Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of CEQP opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $995.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $11,694,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

