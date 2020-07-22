Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price target on the stock. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $707.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,568.36 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,142.45 and its 200 day moving average is $781.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $19,443,142 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

